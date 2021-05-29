QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QS Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

