Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $14.21 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $397,912.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,309.59 or 0.06747759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.01858985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00479115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00183239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.00733385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00477073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00446993 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,072,231 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

