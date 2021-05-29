QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $1,357,456.10 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $5,864,749.87.

NYSE QS opened at $25.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

