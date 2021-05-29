QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $5,864,749.87 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $5,864,749.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,930,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10.

QS stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

