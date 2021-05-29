QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 50,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:QS opened at $25.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

