QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 50,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:QS opened at $25.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
