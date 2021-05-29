QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

