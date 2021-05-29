Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $224,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

