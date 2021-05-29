Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.