Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the April 29th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

