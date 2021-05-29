QuickSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.78 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $733.12 or 0.02026755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $117.12 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00322194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00187900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00813119 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.