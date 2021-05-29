RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post $28.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.48 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $17.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $121.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 147,084 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $578.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

