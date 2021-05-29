Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

RDUS opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

