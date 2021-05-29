Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,355 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

