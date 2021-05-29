Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $466.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.57 and a 200 day moving average of $525.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

