Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

