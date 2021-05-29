Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,300.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.