Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VICA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Rafina Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get Rafina Innovations alerts:

Rafina Innovations Company Profile

Rafina Innovations Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. It operates through two segments, Clinics and Technology. The company also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rafina Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafina Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.