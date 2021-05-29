Raymond James Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,338 shares of company stock worth $63,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 95.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

