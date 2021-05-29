Raymond James Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

