Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYN opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 254.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

