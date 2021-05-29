Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

RRBI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $98,576. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

