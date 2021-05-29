RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

KUT opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

