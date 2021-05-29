Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 222.7% in May

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 222.7% from the April 29th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

REED opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.22. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,322.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 280,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

