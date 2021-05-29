Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the April 29th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 33.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.74% of Regional Health Properties worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RHE stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 563,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,634. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

