Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Up 117.5% in May

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTP remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 638,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,092. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

