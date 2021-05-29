Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99. 29,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 313,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,630,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 330,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

