RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) fell 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.43. 38,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 15,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

