Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient operating model has been aiding performance. The company delivered robust first-quarter 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year on year. Management is quite impressed with the quarterly performance, with higher same-store sales and invoice volume as well as solid lease performance across the company’s Acima and Rent-A-Center segments. Backed by solid first quarter results, Rent-A-Center raised guidance for 2021. Further, it is on track with integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform. It expects to achieve potential synergies of nearly $25 million to be realized in 2021 from the Acima buyout.”

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

