Rentberry Market Capitalization Achieves $229,933.53 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $229,933.53 and $70.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00072540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00862730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.05 or 0.08763519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087556 BTC.

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

