Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

