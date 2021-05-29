REPO Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $109,940.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00328291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00829435 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

