Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 258.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

