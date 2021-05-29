Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Ovintiv stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

