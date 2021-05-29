Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 785 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 43,730,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,069,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

