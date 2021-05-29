Reston Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,322. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

