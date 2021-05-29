Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

