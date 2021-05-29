Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPAI. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

