Reviewing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 10x Genomics and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -160.22% -13.90% -10.73% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 10x Genomics and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $181.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 66.13 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -189.47 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 77.76 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats 10x Genomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

