Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.37 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and $1.95 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

