Rewardiqa Trading 74.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $376,881.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00090356 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

