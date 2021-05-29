Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Sells $849,200.00 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 16,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $849,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rexnord stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

