Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.47 and a 1 year high of $159.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

