Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

