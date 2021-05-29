Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Seagen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.58. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.