Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

