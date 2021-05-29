Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,846 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

