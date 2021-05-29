Richard P. Hamada Sells 1,631 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

