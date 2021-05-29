Robert Burton Jr. Moore Acquires 500 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

