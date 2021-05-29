Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

NREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

