Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $4 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.